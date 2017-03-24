Isabela Moner: 5 Things To Know About The Newest ‘Transformers’ Star

REX/Shutterstock

Who is Isabela Moner, you ask? We’ve got the scoop and everything you need to know about the 15-year-old actress joining the ‘Transformers’ franchise. Plus, she’ll be honored as CinemaCon’s 2017 Rising Star!

1.) Isabela Moner Is A Well Known Nickelodeon Star

Yes, that’s right! The young actress has been on the small screen for years, starring on Nickelodeon’s 100 Things To Do Before High School series for it’s 2-year run from 2014 to 2016. Before that she also co-starred on an NBC show, Growing Up Fisher, alongside the iconic J.K. Simmons. So cool!

2.) She Used To Date Another Young Nickelodeon Star

Known as “Jacebela” to their fans, Isabela was once in a 7-month relationship with actor Jace Norman, who starred on Nickelodeon’s Henry Danger. The couple may have been together only briefly in 2016, but they were very open about their romance and often shared pictures together on their social media. Ah, young love!

3.) Isabela Was Honored At CinemaCon 2017

The young actress may only be at the beginning of what will hopefully be a long career in Hollywood, but she is already being rewarded for her hard work. Isabela was named the Rising Star of the Year by CinemaCon for their Big Screen Achievement Awards, which are slated for Thursday, March 30, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Isn’t that awesome?

4.) She’s Originally From Ohio

It might be all about the bright lights of Los Angeleas, California for Isabela now, but she was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. Her mom, Katherine, was born in Lima, Peru, while her dad, Patrick Moner, is originally from the dirty south — aka Louisiana.

5.) Isabela’s Big Break Was Actually On Broadway

Acting on television and in movies might be Isabela’s preferred method of work these days, but it’ snot where she got her start. At just 10 years old Isabela co-starred alongside Ricky Martin in the Broadway play Evita, in which she sang in Spanish for hundreds of audience members each night. Wow!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are YOU a fan of Isabela? Are YOU planning to see the fifth Transformers? Comment below!

