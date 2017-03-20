‘DWTS’: Robert Herjavec Warned Mr. T He’d Fight Him If He Touched Wife Kym Johnson

REX/Shutterstock/FameFlynet

We pity the fool who messes with Robert Herjavec! He EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.com that he had a ‘talk’ with Mr. T when he found out that the actor was Kym Johnson’s ‘DWTS’ partner! ‘Don’t touch her or I’ll have to fight you,’ Robert said, and Mr. T’s reaction was epic…

Robert Herjavec, 54, is fierce in the and out of the tank! The businessman and Shark Tank star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, that he gave Mr. T, 64, a stern warning before stepping onto the ballroom floor with his wife, Kym Herjavec, 40, [formerly Kym Johnson]! “You know, last time [Kym] was on [Dancing With The Stars] she fell in love,” he said, referring to season 20 when he and Kym were partners… they married shortly after in July 2016. “So, when I found out she was working with Mr. T, I had to have a talk with him. I went up to him and said ‘Hey! Just remember she’s a married woman. Don’t touch her or I’ll have to fight you.'” OMG!

Obviously, Robert’s little chat with Mr. T was all in fun. “I don’t think he was scared of me though,” he admitted. In all seriousness, Robert’s a huge fan of Mr. T’s, and he thinks that the actor and Kym “will make a really great team.” And, when you catch the DWTS premiere, tonight, [March 20], you’ll get to see Robert cheering on his wife and the actor from the audience!

Kym hasn’t hit the ballroom as a pro coach since 2015, when she was paired with her now-husband, Robert. As for how she’s prepared for season 24? — “[Kym] has been practicing non-stop,” Robert revealed, adding that “she’s very excited to be back this season.” And, we are too! “I can tell you, the first number is going to be amazing,” Robert teased of the tonight’s premiere! Just like her first DWTS number, Robert revealed that married life has been amazing as well. “It’s great,” Robert said. “She’s amazing. I’m very lucky.” SO cute!

Although we won’t see Robert doing the quickstep on the ballroom floor, he told us that he’s not opposed to working on another show. However, don’t expect him to be memorizing lines anytime soon. “The thing with us Sharks is, we aren’t actors — it’s all live; so I don’t think I’d be doing a scripted show,” he admitted. Nonetheless, “I’m very open to doing something unscripted and have a few ideas up my sleeve for a future project… So if we find the right opportunity, I’m happy to do it.” Fingers crossed Robert turns those ideas into reality sooner than later!

When he’s not driving race cars or scouting talent in the tank, Robert is busy running his global cybersecurity business – Herjavec Group – which he founded with two partners back in 2003. He also has an impressive portfolio of successful Shark Tank companies under his company’s team. “More than anything, I’m very grateful for the opportunity to share my passions with people,” he gushed.

Speaking of passions, right now, Robert’s working on a pretty important one of his own. He’s partnered with Frito-Lay for an epic invention contest… and you can see where we’re going with this. “To kick off the Dreamvention contest, Frito-Lay and I hosted Bay Area fifth graders to an exclusive ‘Invent-athon’ at the hub of innovation, Google Headquarters,” he explained. “I got to see these amazing kids ‘dream up’ such creative inventions. They came up with things like a helium backpack and knew all the mechanics of how to make it work. If they were able to think of these ideas in two hours, imagine what the other dreamers, seven and older, across the country can come up with?” Wow.

Robert even explained how YOU can get involved:

1. Have a brainstorm with family and friends;

2. Look at everyday things and think of a way to make it better;

3. Think of an everyday problem you have and dream up a way to fix it!

4. Once you have your invention idea, draw it and submit it to the contest’s official website, RIGHT HERE, by April 24.

And, don’t forget to catch Robert, Kym, Mr. T and the whole DWTS cast when the show’s 24th season kicks off tonight, March 20, at 8 P.M. on ABC!

