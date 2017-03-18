Tommie Lee ‘Doesn’t Respect’ Karlie Redd At All: She’s Just ‘Trifling’ & Jealous

Courtesy of Instagram

Yikes! ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Tommie Lee ‘doesn’t respect’ Karlie Redd at all, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, since Tommie thinks her co-star is ‘trifling’ and jealous. Find out why their heated feud is reaching new heights this season!

Tommie Lee, 32, and Karlie Redd, 38, are still at odds after they reportedly got in a nasty brawl on March 14 while cameras were rolling for Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Their beef goes all the way back to last season, but clearly time hasn’t healed all wounds. “Tommie hates Karlie and thinks she’s one trifling a** woman,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She doesn’t respect her at all. She thinks Karlie’s completely jealous of her because she’s the real bad and boujee chick of Atlanta! Karlie also has issues with Tommie’s friendship with Yung Joc and is threatened by how Joc has eyes for Tommie.”

“Tommie also can’t stand a nosey woman and thinks Karlie’s way out-of-pocket for getting involved in Kirk [Frost] and Rasheeda‘s business,” our insider added. “At the end of the day, Tommie’s trying to be good this year and stay out of trouble but when bi**hes like Karlie be testing her, and she’s forced to get out of character.” It’s clear the ladies are still getting on each other’s nerves, as seen on season six of the hit VH1 show. Tommie let the world know she wasn’t about to play nice with her co-star Karlie, especially after their heated love triangle last season.

As you may recall, Tommie’s beau Scrapp Deleon, 29, and Karlie made out before he was sent to jail. What began as a business meeting quickly took a steamy turn, when he revealed he wasn’t “in a committed relationship.” Karlie also shared that her boyfriend Lyfe Jennings, 38, had gone MIA before Scrapp shockingly kissed her! Now that Karlie has rekindled an old flame with Joc, it wouldn’t be a far stretch to assume that Tommie may have her own payback in mind.

On the recent super trailer, it shows the moment Karlie grills Joc about possibly having a threesome with Tommie and another unnamed woman. After Karlie is told that Tommie’s been claiming she’s dating Joc, she meets with him to address the shocking allegations, so she can get to the bottom of it. He better have a good answer or we can only imagine what will happen next!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Karlie or Tommie will eventually apologize? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.