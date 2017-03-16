REX/Shutterstock

Are Chloe Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham playing tag on social media? First, Chloe got a major hair makeover. And, now, she inked her under-boob with a seemingly cryptic message to her ex. So, are they hinting at a romance reconciliation? Read Chloe’s full tat, and you can decide…

Chloe Grace Moretz, 20, threw us for a major loop with THIS NEW PHOTO of her latest tattoo that reads: “It gets better than this” — a mysterious message that seems to be aimed right at her ex, Brooklyn Beckham, 18.

Chloe and her tattoo artist to the stars, Dr. Woo, posted the now deleted cryptic photo on March 15, of the actress showing off her sultry, new ink in a mirror pic that hid her face. Like we said, the photo is now nowhere to be found, so why did they decide to delete it?

Although Chloe and Brooklyn ended their adorable relationship in Sept. 2016, this looks like it could be a bit of a post-breakup makeover that Chloe’s been debuting. First, she chopped her hair into a gorgeous bob and went completely platinum blonde! Now, the new cryptic ink! Hmm…

Not to mention, Brooklyn threw us a curve ball when he posted a mysterious photo of an unidentified blonde, laying on a beach. However, we had a feeling that the star in the photo was Chloe. And, a ton of fans had the same inkling. Just before their untimely split, Chloe and Brooklyn took a trip to the beach together, where the aspiring photographer snapped his girlfriend [at the time] topless! So, the cryptic photo appeared to be an old shot of their steamy beach getaway.

As we mentioned, the young Hollywood lovers split in Sept. 2016, but, they didn’t disclose a reason for the demise of their relationship. Now, it looks like they may have moved on from each other completely. Not long after their split, it was rumored that Chloe and singer, Shawn Mendes, 18, were an item after they exchanged some flirtatious tweets. However, nothing escalated from there.

Brooklyn has been keeping busy as well. He was spotted out on a late night stroll in Beverly Hills with model, Sophia Richie, 18, just one month [Nov. 2016] after his split with Chloe. Brooklyn and Sophia even fueled the romance rumors when they took in a bowling night in Jan. 2017.

But, before anyone gets any ideas, everyone’s single right now — Chloe, Brooklyn, Shawn and Sophia… that we know of. The young stars seem to be enjoying themselves while working hard in the industry. So, we’ll have to see who makes a move for love, first.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Brooklyn and Chloe will ever get back together?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.