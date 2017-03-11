Jaden Smith & Sarah Snyder Split: They Had Been ‘On The Rocks’ For A While

SplashNews

OMG! Jaden Smith and Sarah Snyder have reportedly called it quits, but that’s not even the big news. Apparently the couple split TWO MONTHS ago. How did that get past fans? Get all the details here.

Jaden Smith, 18, and girlfriend Sarah Snyder, 21, reportedly broke off their once adorable relationship close to two months ago, which seems totally shocking to any fan who saw those two lovebirds packing on some serious PDA whenever they were together in public.

However, it seems there have been signs for a while now, like the fact that neither one of them has posted images of each other to their social media accounts in months. Apparently they just “started growing apart,” a source told Us Weekly. “They had been on the rocks for a while … and stopped having shared interests,” the insider said.

The couple had been together since early 2015, and first went public with their love when they were seen getting cozy in the front row at the Gypsy Sport fashion show at New York Fashion Week back in September 2015. Sarah then made their relationship status completely clear by posting a black-and-white photo to Instagram that showed the Get Down star grabbing her booty. She captioned it “Lit.” Their PDA only grew from there!

But now it looks like the former couple is officially moving on with their lives, as Jaden was seen at Paris Fashion Week by himself at the beginning of March. Attending fashion shows together was definitely one of their couple activities, but we’re happy to see Jaden is still able to take part in them, seeing as he is so stylin’. We wish them both the best of luck in finding love elsewhere!

HollywoodLifers, were you surprised to find out that Sarah and Jaden broke up? Give us all your thoughts below!

