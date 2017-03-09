Lil’ Kim: How She’s Handling The 20th Anniversary Of Biggie Smalls’ Sad Passing

Courtesy of Youtube

Where has the time gone? 20 years have passed since Biggie Smalls’ murder and his protege Lil’ Kim is still mourning the loss of her mentor. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how the rapper is handling the sad anniversary.

Lil’ Kim wouldn’t be the rap legend she is today without being discovered by the late Christopher Wallace, a.k.a. Biggie Smalls. She was just a teen when they met and he put her into the group Junior M.A.F.I.A., writing all the material for their 1994 album Conspiracy. With the 20th anniversary of his murder upon us, she’s on a rollercoaster of emotions over the loss of her mentor and friend. “For years, March 9 has always been a sad day for Kim. She cried and laughed earlier today while listening ‘Get Money’ and ‘Players Anthem,’ two of her favorite collabs she did with Biggie,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Biggie was her life back in the day and all these years later, after everything that went down between them, she will forever love B.I.G. He was so real, funny, and lived everyday like it was his last,” our insider adds. Kim turned solo after Conspiracy‘s release and went on to become the leading female rapper in the day with her 1996 solo debut album Hard Core. It ended up going double platinum on its way to selling over five million copies.

While Biggie was alive to help Lil’ Kim, 42, enjoy her initial success, he was sadly murdered on Mar. 7, 1997 in a drive by shooting in Los Angeles. In addition to their professional work, the pair even had an on and off romance despite Biggie’s marriage to Faith Evans, 43. We’re sure he would be so proud of the massive accomplishments that Lil’ Kim achieved, especially since he was first one to believe in her talent.

