This is so bittersweet. Teresa Giudice was surrounded by friends and family members at her mother Antonia Gorga’s funeral on March 7. The reality star shared an emotional clip, showing the group releasing several white balloons to honor Antonia.

Teresa Giudice, 44, laid her mother Antonia Gorga to rest on March 7, surrounded by her closest friends and family members. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took fans outside the funeral, where she and her brother Joe Gorga, 37, paid their respects. In the emotional clip, dozens of white balloons are released to honor the memory of the beloved star. The heartwarming song “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth can be heard playing.

Clear skies all the way to HEAVEN for my Mommy ❤🙏🏻 I Love You ❤ #loveforamom💕 A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Mar 7, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

Teresa captioned the tear-jerking video, “Clear skies all the way to HEAVEN for my Mommy. I Love You #loveforamom.” Antonia reportedly passed away at the age of 66 on March 4 due to natural causes. The reality star had a very close bond with her mother, often posting images of the two of them. On International Women’s Day, Teresa shared an adorable throwback pic of Antonia fixing her corsage, captioned, “My Surprise Sweet 16 that is my godmother Domenica and my beautiful Mother ❤ Thank you Godmother for sending me this photo love you ❤😘.”

Shortly after the news made its rounds, Teresa took to social media to thank her fans for their very kind words and condolences. “Thank you for the love and support during this extremely difficult time,” she wrote, alongside a sweet montage of pics. “My mother was a very cherished part of our family and she’ll be deeply missed. Each and every one of your messages of love & support are so appreciated. Give her eternal rest O Lord and may your light shine on her forever.”

The reality TV star has been dealing with so much lately, as Joe Giudice, 44, is currently serving time behind bars for fraud. Teresa herself went to prison in December 2015, so she and her whole family have been trying to stay strong. Our thoughts are with Teresa and her loved ones.

