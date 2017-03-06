Rosa Acosta: 5 Things To Know About French Montana’s Potential Love Interest

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Rosa Acosta is a model and breakout star on ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,’ but she’s also French Montana’s rumored new girlfriend. So of course, fans are eager to learn more about the stunner! Don’t know much about her? Here’s five fun facts!

1.) She has a pretty impressive resume.

Rosa Acosta, 32, is a classically trained ballet dancer, video vixen, model and reality star on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. She’s been practicing dancing since the young age of four, so she’s very dedicated to her art. Rosa graduated with honors from the Instituto de Cultura y Arte and was the youngest soloist member of Ballet Nacional Dominicana. That’s only the start!

2.) Rosa is reportedly dating French Montana.

The two sparked romance rumors after they both shared Instagram pics that appeared to be from the same location in Kailua, Hawaii on March 4. He even posted another pic alongside a stunning mystery brunette, which definitely resembles her, causing further speculation. Rosa and rapper French Montana, 32, are reportedly dating, according to MediaTakeOut. However, this wouldn’t be her first celeb encounter! Rosa surprisingly made her debut on Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2011, when she went on a date with Rob Kardashian, 29.

3.) The reality star was previously linked to her Love & Hip Hop co-star.

Things got very hot and heavy between Rosa and Nikki Mudarris, 26, on season three of the hit VH1 reality show. Even though they never confirmed their relationship status, the two flaunted major PDA, and shared several kisses during their date nights together.

4.) She continually expands her brand.

Rosa has her own fitness and clothing line called CossaMia. On top of that, she was named XXL magazine’s Eye Candy of the Year in 2009. She was also named Model of the Year and Cover Model of the Year by the Urban Model Awards in 2010 and 2012. Get it, girl!

5.) Rosa is totally down to earth!

Even though she’s been in the limelight over the last few years, “Being the bi*ch with the best body or the baddest head game, these things have never been one of my goals,” she revealed during an interview with XO Necole. “I still work to make sure I look good, and that I’m happy with the way I look, but I have also tried to put as much effort on spiritually growing.”

