‘This Is Us’: Milo Ventimiglia Teases ‘Different Versions’ Of Jack & ‘Cracks’ In His Marriage

The March 7 episode of ‘This Is Us’ is bringing us back to Jack and Rebecca. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with Milo Ventimiglia about the state of Jack and Rebecca’s relationship and whether shaving off his ‘stache has anything to do with the show!

The last time we saw Jack and Rebecca on This Is Us, they were not in a good place. Rebecca decided to go on tour with her ex, much to Jack’s dismay. HollywoodLife.com talked to Milo Ventimiglia at NBC’s NY Midseason Press Day on March 2 about what fans can expect from Jack and Rebecca going forward.

“You know, we’ve seen Jack and Rebecca, the loving, young couple with the family doing their best with the kids and all of that,” he said. “But I think this is the first time we see the cracks start to form between Jack and Rebecca, and I feel like it’s a stressful place to be for this couple that America loves and loves so much that you hate her present-day husband, which I’m like, ‘Come on, guys. Miguel is a gem and you’ve got to give him credit. He’s amazing.'”

If you say so, Milo. Everyone loves Jack and his choices of facial hair. In the beginning of his relationship with Rebecca, he rocked a full beard, but as the kids grew older he settled for a simple mustache. He recently shaved off his mustache, leading many to believe that we may be seeing flashbacks of young Jack.

“It’s funny how closely audiences follow personal choices of facial hair,” he continued. “I shave and I get asked, ‘Oh, is production done?’ And I’m like, ‘No, I’m still filming.’ [Gasps] Jack is always ever-evolving. Even in death, he’s ever-evolving, so I think may see a lot of different versions of Jack.”

No matter how much we see of Jack in the past, it still gets us that he’s not with the rest of the Pearson family in the present day. When asked if Jack could say anything to his kids in the present day, his perfect was response was: “Just that he loves them. That’s it.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

