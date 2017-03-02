Sevilla Vs. Athletic Bilbao Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match Online

While Barcelona and Real Madrid fight for the top of La Liga, don’t count out Sevilla. Los Blanquirrojos are looking for their fourth straight win – and the momentum to win the league — as they challenge Athletic Bilbao on March 2. Don’t miss a single second of this match!

Real Madrid’s grip on La Liga is slipping. After a crucial failure to Valencia failed to boost their lead over Barcelona, they’re just three points ahead of third place Sevilla. So, Los Blanquirrojos are still in striking distance and all it takes is one of those other teams to stumble for Sevilla to advance. Of course, if Sevilla fails to get by Athletic Bilbao on March 2, their hopes of possibly stealing La Liga away from Blaugrana and Los Blancos will go up in smoke. The match is set for 3:30 PM ET so don’t miss a second.

Sevilla can focus on a possible run for La Liga (or a second place finish) after disposing of cross-city rivals Real Betis. The Seville Derby had 41,263 fans watch as Vicente Iborra, 29, led his men into enemy territory, facing Los Verdiblancos at their home ground of Benito Villamarin stadium, per The Guardian.

Real Betis unloaded all they had, going 1-0 over the visitors. Yet, Gabriel Mercado, 29, equalized the score, leading Vicente to score the game-winner at the 75 th minute. “For now, the word is hope,” Vicente said, focusing on the future now that the derby was in his rearview mirror.

“Betis are one of the teams that did us the most damage but after what we did in the second half we can think and dream of continuing at the top of the table: we’re competing for the league,” Jorge Sampaoli, 56, said afterwards. Hopefully, this master of substitutions can play his cards right to take on Athletic Bilbao. Though Los Leones have fallen to eighth place on La Liga’s table, they still pose a challenge. If Sevilla doesn’t watch it, their hopes of taking the league title will be crushed.

Do you think Sevilla has a chance of winning La Liga, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think they’ll wind up in second or third place? Who do you want to win the league?

