The Game Hops On Team Nicki Minaj In Remy Ma Feud: Don’t You Dare ‘Disrespect’ Her

The Game proved that he’s NOT taking kindly to anyone trash-talking Nicki Minaj, by defending her after Remy Ma released her scathing diss track. The ‘My Life’ rapper declared that he won’t be tolerating any sort of ‘disrespect’ towards Nicki.

The Game, 37, is team Nicki Minaj, 34. The rapper was spotted leaving 1OAK on the Sunset Strip on Feb. 28, when he was asked about his thoughts on Remy Ma‘s diss track by TMZ. He immediately responded, “If you about to say something disrespectful about Nicki, I’m about to f*ck you up. If you say something disrespectful about Nicki, I’m taking your camera, the beanie, the glasses. Those are some dope shoes… Your Yeezy’s everything.” He then shows off his bouquet of red roses, before saying, “them is for Nicki. Put the camera on them. Them is for Nicki.”

Remy’s scathing 7-minute track “Shether” has been making headlines for all of its wild allegations, as she accused Nicki of getting butt injections, sleeping with Trey Songz, 32, using a ghostwriter and more. After it was released, the drama seemed to intensify as Nicki’s ex Meek Mill, 29, shared a clip of himself jamming out to the diss track, which was named after Nas‘ 2001 classic “Ether.” The Game decided to defend Nicki, since he was so outraged by Meek’s actions.

“This the type of hoe sh*t I hate… This lil b*tch @meekmill aka Meesha salty cause his woman left em,” The Game (Jayceon Terrell Taylor) wrote via social media on Feb. 26. “Instead of being a REAL N*GGA & leaving the situation with ya head up standing tall, you in ya feelings so you get her house robbed & do f*ck n*gga shit fronting for the followers she gave you.” That’s not all.

The Game continued his heated message, “Liking pictures & leaving comments on posts that disrespect the woman who gave you life, actually loved yo dusty ass, bought you shit you couldn’t ever afford on yo own & even stood by your side when [Drake] bodied you.. instead of leaving yo bum ass like she should’ve, she held yo skinny rat face havin ass down! Now she gone & all you can do is try & sh*t on her every chance you get over social media? Straight p*ssy sh*t.”

