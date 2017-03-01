Lamar Odom & French Montana Grab Dinner — Khloe Kardashian’s Worst Nightmare?

REX/Shutterstock

Lamar Odom and French Montana hanging out? What’s wrong with this picture? Well, both men are none other than Khloe Kardashian’s famous exes! Find out why the former NBA star and rapper were reportedly out on the town together in Hollywood on Feb. 28…

Lamar Odom, 37, and French Montana, 32 — A bromance in the making? Well Khloe Kardashian‘s [32] exes were caught having dinner together in West Hollywood on Feb. 28, according to Us Weekly!

So, should Khloe be worried that her exes are apparently bro-ing out? The answer is NO, because the former NBA star and the rapper were reportedly not alone. Lamar and French attended a mutual friend’s birthday dinner at celeb Italian hotspot, Ago, as reported by the site. Not to mention, even if the guys were alone at the restaurant — co-owned by Robert De Niro, 73 — we don’t think they’d be breaking bread over smack-talking Khlo; Kind of like James Harden, 27…

French has a great relationship with the entire Kardashian family. He even admitted on the Wendy Williams show back in 2016, that he’s “got nothing but love” for the famous fam. French also admitted that he thought he and Khlo would “always” be friends after their Dec. 2014 split. French and Khloe got together after she first filed for divorce from Lamar in Dec. 2013.

The rapper was even hanging out with his exe’s sister, Kourtney, 37, at a Super Bowl 51 viewing party in LA on Feb. 5. And, French has remained close to Kourt’s ex, Scott Disick, 33. Needless to say, their split was amicable. So, all is well there.

Khloe and Lamar’s story is a bit more complicated than French’s to say the least. After four years of marriage, where the couple seemed happier than ever, Khloe filed for divorce from Lamar in Dec. 2013. However, she decided not to go through with the filing after Lamar suffered a drug overdose inside a Nevada brothel, where he almost died in Oct. 2015. Instead, she held off on the papers to become his caretaker.

After he made a miraculous recovery, Khloe filed for divorce again in May 2016, and it was finalized in Dec. of the same year. Since then, Lamar’s confessed to wanting her back, and at one time, she would’ve considered it. But, she’s in a different place now…

And, by different, we mean from LA to Cleveland, Ohio different. That’s where Khloe spends most of her time now since she’s been dating Cavaliers star, Tristan Thompson, 25. The two were first rumored to be dating at the end of August 2016. Things really heated up after they spent a tropical getaway together in Sept. 2016, and the rest is history from there. Khloe’s even admitted that they have dropped the “L” word. Love is a great look on Khloe!

