Fitness Guru Jackie Warner Arrested For Felony Assault — See Shocking Mug Shot

Yikes! Jackie Warner was looking pretty red in the face after nearly running over a sheriff’s deputy in West Hollywood Feb. 24. We’ve got the fitness guru’s shocking mug shot after being charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon.

Whoa! Workout queen Jackie Warner, 48, is in big trouble with the law, and her mug shot shows she was either really embarrassed or feeling super flush after her dramatic arrest. The former Bravo fitness star crashed her car into a pole in West Hollywood, CA Feb. 24, after allegedly “sleep driving.” She nearly ran over an LA County Sheriff’s Deputy when she allegedly threw her car in reverse and tried to leave the scene. In the mug shot obtained by TMZ, Jackie is wearing lipstick but her cheeks are SO red. Either she went absolutely nuts on her makeup job before getting her picture taken, or she was really feeling out of it.

The former star of Work Out went to lunch earlier in the day, drank one martini and took an Uber home, sources close to Jackie told TMZ. She then claims to have taken the sleep aid Ambien and says that the next thing she knew, she woke up in the hospital with no memory of the accident. According to TMZ, she wasn’t wearing pants — just underwear — when she was arrested around 5:45 pm. The former owner of Sky Sport and Spa in Beverly Hills was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon for nearly mowing down the deputy. Her blood alcohol level was measured at .08, exactly the CA legal limit, so she hasn’t been hit with DUI charges just yet.

Jackie rose to fame on Bravo’s Work Out in 2006, which followed her professional and personal life as she balanced running her gym with her complicated romances with several girlfriends. The show ran for three seasons until 2009, then she later returned to the network for the celeb weight loss show Thintervention in 2010.

