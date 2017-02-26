Manchester United Vs. Southampton FC Live Stream: Watch The EPL Cup Final Online

Rex/Shutterstock

It’s finally here: the final of the English Football League cup! Manchester United will battle Southampton in Wembley Stadium on Feb. 26, with the winner raising the cup in glory! It’s going to be wild so don’t miss a single second!

It’s the first silverware of the season, and both Manchester United and Southampton FC want to leave Wembley Stadium with the EFL Cup. Jose Mourinho, 54, will push his side to bring the cup back to Old Trafford, while Southampton manager Claude Puel, 55, is in the hunt for his second managerial win against Man U. It’s go big or go home, so when the game kicks off at 11:30 AM ET, be sure you tune in to see who wins the cup!

Manchester United hasn’t won the EFL cup since 2010. Since then, Birmingham City, Liverpool, Swansea City, Chelsea and Manchester City have claimed the EFL title. The Red Devils have four titles under their belt, while The Saints have yet to win their first League cup. This is their first trip to Wembley in over 40 years, according to the Telegraph, so they want to make it a good one.

Southampton may not have as many cup wins, but they got to the final with an impressive victory over Liverpool, putting the Reds away 2-0 on aggregate. They’ve reached this final without conceding a single goal, indicating that the Saints’ defense may be heaven sent. If Nathan Redmond, 22, can score the winning goal like he did in the second leg against Liverpool, it would leave many of Southampton’s fans going “Hallelujah!”

Of course, the Red Devils may just put the Saints through hell. While Wayne Rooney, 31, is unlikely to star this match due to lingering injuries, according to the Express, the team still has Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, Marcus Rashford, 19, and Juan Mata, 28, as potential offensive threats.

Who do you want to win the EFL Cup, HollywoodLifers?

