Atletico Madrid Vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match Online

Gooooooooaaal! Atletico Madrid found success in the Champions League while Barcelona stumbled. Can Atleti keep the momentum going when they face Barca in La Liga on Feb. 26? There’s only one way to find out.

Jealously is a great motivator, especially when it comes to sports. Barcelona is known as the Blaugrana for the red and blue of their uniforms but there may be a little green in their eyes when they face Atletico Madrid in a La Liga showdown on Feb. 26.

With Atleti surging in the Champions League while Barca faces elimination, perhaps Lionel Messi, 29, and his crew might have some fire in their bellies when they head to Vincente Calderon Stadium for this match. It all begins at 10:15 AM ET so don’t miss a single second.

After Paris Saint-Germain thumped Barca, 4-0, on Feb. 14, the club has been thrown into chaos. Manager Luis Enrique, 46, is expected to face the axe, be it at the end of this season or sooner. He may not be the only one without a job. Messi reportedly wants to see three players shipped off to other clubs, per The Daily Express.

Lionel supposedly wants Jeremy Mathieu, 33, Lucas Digne, 23, and Andre Gomes, 23, to be sold off to other clubs, perhaps pulling in the money to acquire PSG star Angel Di Maria. Di Maria’s a close friend of Messi, and so happens he scored twice in that Champions League fiasco.

Barcelona current sits in second place behind Real Madrid. While there’s still about three months left in the season, they need to turn things around ASAP if they want to take the league away from Los Blancos. A loss here would certainly doom the Blaugrana, while giving Los Rojiblancos a boost up La Liga’s table.

Do you think Barcelona can rebound from all their troubles, HollywoodLifers? Do you think they can somehow beat PSG? Do you think they’ll beat Atleti or will they come out with a draw — or a loss?