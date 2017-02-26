Ed Sheeran Bids For Boyfriend Of The Year As He Cheers Girlfriend On At Hockey Match

Courtesy of Chelmsford Hockey Club

Dream team! Ed Sheeran sweetly cheered on his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn at her hockey match on Feb. 25, and he was all smiles while showing his support from the sidelines. The crooner continually proves to be the ultimate gentleman!

Ed Sheeran, 26, decided to pay a surprise visit to the Chelmsford Hockey Club in Essex, England on Feb. 25, to cheer on his leading lady Cherry Seaborn, 24, from the sidelines at her highly anticipated game. His talented hockey star girlfriend was playing a match with her visiting team, the Wilbledon Hockey Club. The “Shape Of You” singer seemed to have a blast while watching Cherry showing off her skills, even posing for a few selfies with fans. His loving support must have helped, since her team took home the win after securing a final score of 5-0.

“Thank you to Ed Sheeran for making it a special day at Chelmer Park for a lot of our younger players,” Chelmsford Hockey Club’s account tweeted after the game, adding, “Thank you for making some older players happy too.” Ed’s appearance at the match definitely brightened up a lot of days. “I don’t believe it was a planned visit, but I think he attended to watch his girlfriend who played for the opposition team, Wimbledon,” a spokeswoman for Chelmsford Hockey Club said.

Ed and Cherry have clearly developed a strong support system, and the singer continually proves chivalry isn’t dead. Last week, fans couldn’t get over it when the crooner went barefoot and gave Cherry his shoes after she broke a heel. She was spotted wearing his kicks after dancing the night away at the Warner Ciroc BRIT Awards after-party. Ed also carried her busted pumps!

As far as marriage goes, he said in a recent interview, “I’m pretty…yeah I feel pretty good about it.” Ed also admitted he’d “love” to start a family with his childhood sweetheart, during an appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show. He said, “Yeah, potentially. I would like some kids.”

