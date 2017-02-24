Courtesy of Instagram

Shoutout to Perrie Edwards! After seeing a photo of the Little Mix singer at the BRIT Awards, fans are buzzing that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Could she really be pregnant? See what all the hype is about!

Let’s put our detective skills to work! Perrie Edwards, 23, has a skyrocketing career, a lovely boyfriend, and tons of success — so why not start a family? After snagging a huge win at the BRIT Awards, the Little Mix singer posed for tons of photographs backstage with BF Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. That’s when fans noticed something interesting going on with her body language. In one of the pictures, the blonde beauty places her hand on her stomach! There’s no baby bump to be seen, but her rumored pregnancy could be in the very early stages — you never know!

It’s safe to say that 2017 is gearing up to be an epic year for Perrie! “Shout Out To My Ex” is one of the most-played songs on the radio, and managed to beat out Zayn Malik at the BRIT Awards. The “Pillowtalk” crooner went home with nothing that night, while Perrie and the girls opened the show with their hit track and won an award for Best British Single. Perrie insists the track isn’t about her former lover, but instead a dedication to all the ladies who have ever had their hearts broken. It’s all about girl power! Little Mix is basically a modern day Spice Girls!

But enough about Zayn, let’s talk about her new hunk Alex (an Arsenal soccer player!) After dodging endless rumors, the British beauty finally confirmed their romance by posting a PDA picture to Instagram. In it, Perrie and Alex share a passionate make out session in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris — how romantic is that?! If the adorable couple are really expecting their first child, we know they’ll make amazing parents!

