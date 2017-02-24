Donald Trump’s CPAC Speech Live Stream: Watch Him Speak At The Conservative Event

Get ready, America. President Donald Trump is about to speak at CPAC and anything can happen. Donald will make his triumphant return to the conservative extravaganza on Feb. 24, so be ready to see what the leader of the free world has to say next.

For right-wingers, the Conservative Political Action Conference is sort of like Coachella, and their headliner isn’t someone like Beyonce, 35. It’s President Donald Trump, 70, who strangely isn’t going on last. Instead, the 45th president of the United States will address conservatives, both young and old, at 10:20 AM ET. No one knows what Donald will say when he’s given a live mic, so be sure to tune in to see what comes out of his mouth this time!

Of course, one could make a safe bet that Donald will likely say “Fake News” lot while attacking CNN, NBC and the rest of the media. After all, when Donald was supposed to announce Alexander Acosta as his new Labor Secretary pick, he spent the press conference talking about ratings. After witnessing this “unhinged” event, Fox News’s own Shepard Smith, 53, had to stand up for his rival network, saying that Donald “owe(s)…the American people” answers to questions from the media.

The second day of CPAC will likely be a conservative “safe space,” where conservatives like NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre, 67, author Katie Pavlich, 28, and former Trump rival Carly Forina, 62, will get on stage and speak to the gathered crowd of excited supporters. The one person who won’t be there will be Milo Yiannopoulos.

The 33-year-old writer, beloved by conservatives for his misogynistic, racist and transphobic viewpoints, seemed to go too far – even for CPAC. After The Reagan Battalion – a conservative news site, mind you – unearthed videos of Milo supporting pedophilia, he was uninvited from speaking at the event. The videos also cost him his $250,000 book deal with Simon & Schuster.

Will Donald speak up and say Milo was treated “so unfairly” by his fellow conservatives? That’s how he describes the Senate confirmation hearing for Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, 59, according to the Washington Post, saying she was given a “very unfair trial.”

Donald’s administration seemed to agree with Milo’s anti-trans position, as they rolled back federal protections for transgender students, saying that it’s up to states to decide if students have to use bathrooms and locker rooms according to their gender identity. Maybe Caitlyn Jenner, 67, a Trump supporter, will be at CPAC to tell the President what she thinks about that?

What do you think Donald is going to say at CPAC, HollywoodLifers?