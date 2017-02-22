Courtesy of Twitter

Oh, the shade! Perrie Edwards and her Little Mix gals beat out her ex Zayn Malik for British Single at the BRIT Awards on Feb. 22. When the ladies hit the stage, Jade Thirlwall dissed all of Little Mix’s exes, which includes Mr. Malik! Talk about a burn!

“Cheers to our exes!” Jade Thirlwall said in Little Mix’s acceptance speech. She added with a wink, “This is for you lads!” Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson laughed and cheered Jade on as she dissed their former flames. Zayn Malik, you listening? Leigh-Anne grabbed the mic before the girls walked off the stage and said, “Five years together and we’re still going strong. These girls are my best friends.”

The moment Little Mix won Best British Single at the 2017 BRIT Awards with Shout Out to My Ex • Hannah🔮 pic.twitter.com/7HjaQGlVn4 — Mixers Updates (@Updates_Mixers) February 22, 2017

Beating out Zayn in the British Single category for their hit “Shout Out To My Ex” must have been icing on top of the cake for Perrie. Keep on slaying, Little Mix. This group is girl power at its finest. Zayn and Little Mix are also nominated British Artist Video of the Year. The girls opened the show with “Shout Out To My Ex.”

The former couple started dating in 2012 before getting engaged in 2013. Two years later, their engagement was off. Gigi Hadid, who Zayn has been dating since 2016, is Zayn’s first serious relationship since Perrie. Meanwhile, Perrie has been focusing on her group Little Mix, but she recently found love with soccer star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Perrie didn’t bring Alex along as her date, but we don’t blame. The BRITs were an epic girls’ night out!

Zayn didn’t attend the show. If he did, it would have been awkward on all fronts. The solo singer was also up against his old bandmates in One Direction. Zayn and 1D are up against each in the British Video category. Talk about a battle of the boy banders!

