NBA All-Star Weekend: Watch The Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Shootout & More Online

The Big Easy meets Dunk City! The 2017 NBA All-Star weekend Slam Dunk contest and 3-Point shootout will be in New Orleans, Louisiana on Feb. 18th. Watch the league’s best jam and drop 3’s live from The Smoothie King Center starting at 8pm EST online here!

Alley-oops, lobs, dunks, smashes, 360’s, double pumps, tomahawks, under the leg, baseline dunks, windmills and more will all be on display when DeAndre Jordan, 28, of the Los Angeles Clippers takes on Orlando Magic‘s Aaron Gordon, 21, in the fan-favorite Slam Dunk contest at the NBA All-Star weekend. The dunk contest will be the third of three events on Saturday night. First, the best basketball players in the NBA will compete in the Skills Challenge event followed by the Three-Point Contest.

Rounding out the four-man field in the dunk contest are a couple of dudes that have mad hops, Derrick Jones Jr. of the Phoenix Suns and Glenn Robinson lll of the Indiana Pacers. Wow, that is quite a field of elite athletes. Here is how this contest works: It is a two round competition in which each competitor gets 3 attempts to complete 2 dunks. Dunks are scored on a scale from 6-10 and the 2 best scores from round one move to the final round where they battle head-to-head.

The 3-point contest will feature 8 of the best shooters in the league. Starting off with defending 3-point champion Klay Thompson, the contest will also include: Kyrie Irving, Kyle Lowry, Eric Gordon, C.J. McCollum, Nick Young, Kemba Walker, and Wesley Matthews. Unlike the dunk competition, the rules for this contest are a little confusing and involve, “money balls,” among other fun terms. Don’t worry though, regardless if you understand the rules, these guys can shoot and it will be an epic show, so tune in!

