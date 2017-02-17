Adriana Lima, Jourdan Dunn and many more models and designers have come together to put a face on American immigration. Proudly declaring, ‘I am an immigrant,’ one after the other, this powerful new video features 80 of the fashion industry’s heaviest hitters. We’ve watched it more than once and still have chills.

They say it helps you understand an issue more when you put a face to it. It might be easy for some to disregard the rights of immigrants if they don’t know any personally, but what happens when they realize their world revolves around people born outside of America? Adriana Lima, 35, leads a group of over 80 people from the fashion industry in a provocative new clip that announces simply, “I am an immigrant.” Spoken in several different languages, from the mouths of people you will certainly recognize, the very powerful is the work of W Magazine.

Jourdan Dunn, Anja Rubik, Diane von Furstenberg, Grace Coddington, Maria Borges, and many, many others stand in solidarity during the minute and a half video above. You might also recognize RuPaul’s Drag Race alum-turned model Carmen Carrera, Winnie Harlow, Jasmine Sanders, Cuba Tornado Scott, Natasha Poly, Jaharrah Ali and Riley Montana. “We are immigrants,” they declare, almost in unison. “America was very good to me,” concludes Diane as the video finishes.

“Handful of people from the fashion industry gathered to make a statement of love and unity,” wrote Anja on Instagram. “Thank you @wmag for spreading the love. #iamanimmigrant #iamAmerican and above all @iamHuman #lovenotfear.” Her statement reminds us of Bella Hadid, 20, and the message she sent to Donald Trump, 70, over his, now blocked, executive order on immigration. “We are all Hundus, Buddhists, Muslims, Atheists, Christians, Jews,” her signed proclaimed while highlighting certain letters in each word to spell out HUMANS.

Filmed in between shows at New York Fashion Week, the video features people from all over the world… some who are a generation or two removed from their immigrant relatives. Between this and the prominence of new models, like Halima Aden of Yeezy Season 5 fame, it might be safe to assume that the fashion industry isn’t taking our new President’s stance on the issue lightly.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the “I Am An Immigrant” video? Do protests like this make the impact they’re intended to?