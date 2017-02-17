Beyonce Is Purposely Flaunting Her Baby Bump To Avoid Anymore Fake Pregnancy Rumors

AP Images

Beyoncé is proudly flaunting her growing baby bump to avoid any more fake pregnancy rumors, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. The singer was previously called out for having a ‘surrogate,’ but now she’s letting haters know it’s the real deal! Here’s the scoop!

Beyoncé, 35, isn’t letting haters have the last word. The singer has been proudly flaunting her growing baby bump ever since announcing that she was expecting twins with Jay Z, 47, on Feb. 1. She’s letting everyone know it’s the real deal, especially after some claimed she was never “actually” pregnant with her first daughter Blue Ivy. “She found it very disheartening when she received so much criticism and backlash during her first pregnancy because everyone thought it was fake and that she had a surrogate,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Our source continued, “So the reason why she is flaunting her pregnancy bump this time around is because she doesn’t want anyone to have any doubt that her pregnancy is real.” Bey made her reveal in the sweetest way, showing off her newfound curves in a stunning lingerie-clad photo shoot. Taking to Instagram, she announced to her millions of followers, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

Beyoncé also showed off her baby bump at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12! She took the stage to perform her hit songs “Sandcastles” and “Love Drought,” and surpassed all expectations! While carrying twins, she nailed her dance moves and flaunted her vocal prowess like never before!

The “Flawless” singer later switched into a form-fitting white gown after the star-studded event, flipping off the camera for a fierce post-Grammys pic. On top of that, Bey also flaunted her belly and sexy bare legs under an oversized T-shirt while running errands in Beverly Hills a few days later. We can’t wait to get more adorable pregnancy pics before the precious twins arrive!

