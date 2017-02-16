‘DWTS’s Cheryl Burke & Matthew Lawrence Are Dating Again 9 Years After Breakup

REX/Shutterstock

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence have rekindled their long-lost romance, nine years after breaking up! The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro is reportedly ‘happy’ with the current situation. What could have changed in the last decade?!

Love never dies! Cheryl Burke, 32, has reportedly started dating her ex-boyfriend, and Mrs. Doubtfire star, Matthew Lawrence, 37. E! got the scoop, saying they’ve confirmed the news with two sources close to the situation. It’s an interesting development, considering they broke things off in 2008 after two years together. Joey Lawrence‘s younger brother popped up recently, though, on the Dancing with the Stars pro’s Instagram. If that doesn’t convince you they’re dating again, we aren’t sure what will!

#reunitedanditfeelssogood @themattlawrence A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke) on Feb 7, 2017 at 3:57pm PST

According to the Feb. 16 report, Cheryl is “really happy” to be back with Matt. They met in 2006 through Joey, when he was a contestant on the dancing competition series. At the time, they seemed inseparable. Cheryl told People that they would “talk constantly, for hours and hours” while she was on the road for work. He even appeared alongside her in a video segment for the magazine, during a summer DWTS tour, saying it was “wonderful” to be supporting his girlfriend.

Since breaking up, both dated other people. Cheryl dated restaurateur JT Torregiani from 2014 until 2015. In 2015, Matthew was linked to model Laura Jayne New. It seems, though, that fate has brought them back together. Super sleuths noticed that Matthew sent Cheryl roses on Valentine’s Day, so it’s at least that serious.

Don’t expect the couple to run down the aisle any time soon. In April 2016, Cheryl appeared on Theo Von‘s Allegedly podcast and told the former Road Rules star exactly what she expects from relationships. “I’m not one of those girls that’s like, ‘I have to be married by the time I’m 35 and I have to have six babies when I’m 38,'” she said at the time. “No, I’m just fine, it’s all good.”

HollywoodLifers, are you happy for Matthew and Cheryl? Have you ever rekindled a relationship after seemingly moving on?

