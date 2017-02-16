Bijou Phillips Rushed To Hospital After Suffering Serious Blood Infection

REX/Shutterstock

Bijou Phillips was rushed to the hospital Feb. 16 after falling ill, according to a new report. The actress is reportedly in desperate need of a kidney transplant after suffering from a serious blood infection. Get the details on her condition.

Bijou Phillips, 36, was rushed to a Santa Barbara hospital, Feb. 16, after she became ill with a high fever, according to TMZ. The actress is allegedly in stable condition, but she is in desperate need of a kidney transplant due to a serious blood infection, as reported by the site. Bijou has apparently been undergoing treatment for an unidentified, ongoing illness.

Her husband, That’s 70’s Show actor, Danny Masterson, 40, is apparently by her side at the hospital. Bijou and Danny married in Oct. 2011. Bijou gave birth to their baby girl, Fianna Frances Masterson, 3, on Feb. 14, 2014.

Venice pub crawl with my road dawgs…. ❤️⛵️🖖🏼👧🏼❣ A post shared by Bijou Phillips Masterson (@bijouphillips) on Jun 20, 2016 at 5:46am PDT

Bijou’s career ranges from acting gigs, to modeling and even singing. She began her career as a model and was the youngest person to ever land to cover of Italian Vogue when she was just 13. She even modeled for Calvin Klein and graced the cover of Playboy, in April 2000.

She made her acting debut in the 1999 film, Black and White, which also starred, Jared Leto, 45, Robert Downey Jr., 51, and Brooke Shields ,51. Bijou landed numerous prestigious acting gigs after her performance was favored by critics. She eventually worked with Kate Hudson, 37, in the 2000 musical drama, Almost Famous, and with Anne Hathaway, 34, in the the 2005 drama, Havoc, and many more.

Bijou is also the daughter of famed musician and lead singer of the 60’s band, The Mamas & the Papa, John Phillips — he died in 2001.

This story is still developing…

