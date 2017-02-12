Chris Brown & Rumored GF Vanessa Vargas Hit Wild Mansion Party Before Cops Shut It Down

Image Courtesy of TMZ

Double trouble! Chris Brown and his rumored girlfriend Vanessa Vargas attended an epic pre-Grammys party on Feb. 11, but they left just in time! The cops crashed the star-studded event when over 1,500 people showed up. Check out the pics and videos!

Chris Brown, 27, and his rumored girlfriend Vanessa Vargas were spotted living it up at an epic pre-Grammys party in Beverly Hills on Feb. 11. The private event was hosted by hip-hop group Migos and it appeared to be a total blast, however things quickly spun out of control when over 1,500 people arrived to the publicly listed address! Breezy has apparently learned a thing or two from his previous run-ins with the law, since he swiftly made his exit when the cops showed up!

The star-studded bash was reportedly so packed that Chris had to take a seat on some blonde chick’s lap for a time being, according to TMZ. On top of that, Vanessa had to allegedly just watch from a distance! The cops were called around 1:15 a.m., spending nearly two hours breaking up the soirée and writing up costly tickets to several attendees. Shortly after they arrived, Chris was already seen riding away in his fancy sports car, and it’s unclear if Vanessa was with him.

Chris and his leading lady both arrived in style to the “Black Tie GRAMMYs” mansion party. He rocked a bright yellow jacket and a huge diamond-encrusted chain, while she opted for a sizzling all-denim ensemble with sparkling hoop earrings. The pair has been spending a lot of time together, as they were last spotted at Up & Down nightclub in NYC on Jan. 10. Vanessa even rode shotgun in his bright red Lamborghini, featuring Dragon Ball Z character Goku on the hood.

Breezy was rocking his usual shorter locks for the epic bash, only a few days after debuting a brand new weave. Chris showed off a sexy beaded ‘do on Feb. 8, while chatting with his fans about music. The R& B singer was all smiles while telling his followers, “Make sure ya’ll go request ‘Party.’ Check it out, were doing big sh*t and ‘Privacy’ probably going to be the next big single.” It’s clear he’s going all-out these days, but it’s great to see him taking a few precautions!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Breezy and Vanessa make a cute couple? Let us know!

