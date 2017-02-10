Tom Cruise In Love With Secret GF: He’s ‘Thrilled’ To Finally Move On From Katie Holmes

REX/Shutterstock

Tom Cruise has a girlfriend he’s been keeping a secret… and for good reason. The ‘Mission Impossible’ star has finally moved on from Katie Holmes and isn’t trying to put another woman through the trials and tribulations of a public romance, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY. Get all the details now!

It’s been four and a half years since Katie Holmes, 38, divorced Tom Cruise, 54. The breakup was messy, thanks in part to how public their courtship and marriage had been prior to everything crashing down in the tabloids. And it seems that the actor has learned his lesson. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Tom is dating again, has been for “a while,” and plans on keeping it under wraps as long as humanly possible.

“He was introduced to [his new girlfriend] by a mutual friend on-set of one of his films,” says our source. “Tom has been dating the new woman for a while and they are working hard to keep the relationship secret until the time is right.” We can totally understand why a celebrity of Tom’s status would want privacy.

His marriage to Katie wasn’t even his first love life-related spectacle. Mimi Rogers, his first wife, famously introduced him to Scientology. Nicole Kidman adopted two children with the Top Gun star before becoming estranged from all three. Penélope Cruz dated him for a few years after meeting on the set of Vanilla Sky. And before “TomKat” became a thing, Iranian actress, and Scientologist, Nazanin Boniadi was linked to Tom. Our sister site TV Line also got the scoop on a new E! show, The Arrangement, that some suggest is based on Tom’s, possibly arranged, marriage to Katie.

“Things are still fresh and new between them,” continues the insider. “The secrecy of their romance is making everything fun, sexy and thrilling. Tom does not want the scrutiny of again dating in the public eye. He knows that everyone will be watching them and pick her apart and he doesn’t want to go through that again.” Might this mystery woman be Tom’s 33-year-old, Mission Impossible costar Rebecca Ferguson? Our fingers are crossed that, whoever it is, they lock down a game plan to go public before we lose our minds hypothesizing.

And speaking of Katie Holmes, with whom Tom has 10-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, the confidant suggests those wounds are still a little raw. “Tom is thrilled to have new romance since Katie and Jaime [Foxx]‘s romance looks to be serious. He is no fool and it still kinda irks him that Katie has moved on from their marriage. Tom has not had anyone serious or special in his life since Katie, so he is happy that he finally has something exciting and new. It feels good for him to have someone for himself that takes his mind of his ex Katie and what she is up to.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you make of news that Tom Cruise is keeping his girlfriend a secret? More importantly, who do you think it is?!

