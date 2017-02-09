That looks like it hurt. A all-new promo for ‘Beauty & the Beast’ shows us Dan Stevens’ prince transform into the gnarly creature. But there’s one thing that didn’t change during the transformation: Dan’s stunning blue eyes!

As we all know from the original movie, a curse is placed on the Beast and the castle by an enchantress. The prince goes from a dashing prince to a monster. In the new promo, there’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment of the prince transforming. He begins to grow fur and his blonde hair is exchanged for a dark brown mane. The prince looks TERRIFIED. Who wouldn’t be, though?!

The Beast must break the curse before the last petal falls on the enchanted rose. If he doesn’t find someone to love and love him in return, he’ll stay that way forever. Thankfully, Belle comes along. Belle and the Beast fall in love and live happily ever after.

All of Dan’s scenes as the Beast were filmed in CGI. Dan had to wear a big muscle suit the whole time. The dreamy actor admitted on TODAY recently that he had to walk on stilts while filming, even during his dancing scene with Emma Watson!

There are high expectations about Beauty & the Beast, since the original movie is still so beloved after all these years. Dan also said in the interview that taking on the role of the Beast was “a dream come true.” He added, “To get to do that with such an amazing group of people and with the original music, new songs. It was unbelievable.”

Beauty & the Beast, the long-awaited live-action remake of the 1991 animated Disney movie, will hit theaters on March 17. The movie also stars Luke Evans as Gaston, Josh Gad as Le Fou, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Audra McDonald as Garderobe, and Kevin Kline as Maurice.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to go see Beauty & the Beast? Let us know!