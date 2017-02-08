Lion Babe: 5 Things To Know About Vanessa Williams’ Talented Daughter Jillian Hervey

REX/Shutterstock

Whether you know her as Lion Babe or Vanessa Williams’ daughter, Jillian Hervey is one badass chick! Her epic band is the talk of the town thanks to their latest single (which is SO catchy by the way), so check out these 5 amazing facts about the singer!

1. You NEED to hear her latest single!

Jillian Hervey is one amazing singer! Her band, Lion Babe, just released a brand new track titled, “Rockets,” featuring Moe Moks. There’s no music video yet, but you can hear a snippet of the song off Jillian’s Twitter and Soundcloud. It’s a cool mix of reggae, electronic, and a whole lot of swag.

2. She’s combining music with fashion.

Dying to hear a live version of “Rockets?” YOU’RE IN LUCK! Jillian will debut the hot single at Tommy Hilfiger‘s fashion show in Los Angeles on Feb. 8. The Spring 2017 collection is another mashup with supermodel Gigi Hadid — Gigi x Tommy, and it’s going to be EPIC!

3. She’s literally a babe who’s a lion.

You know those dog owners who end up looking like their pets? Well, Jillian has literally transformed herself into a Lion Babe. Her wild and curly hair (which made her a representative for Pantene) is GOALS, and when she performs on stage, she usually wears some type of cat-inspired clothing. At Austin City Limits, she rocked the stage in leopard arm warmers.

4. She acts sometimes, too!

Jillian was offered a role on Gossip Girl but turned it down to pursue music. She also appeared on an episode RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she sang “Glamazon” with the contestants. You might also recognize her from the Lifetime movie, The Courage To Love.

5. Before she was famous…

Jillian is the daughter to famous actress Vanessa (from Desperate Housewives) and Ramon Hervey, and niece to actor Chris Williams. She grew up as a Roman Catholic in Chappaqua, New York, dividing her time in two separate homes since her parents got divorced when she was eight. She picked up the guitar at 11, and studied dance at the New School.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to watch Lion Babe perform at the Gigi x Tommy fashion show?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.