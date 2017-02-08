Courtesy of Snapchat

Floyd Mayweather was getting very cozy with Instagram star Yaya at Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5, causing fans to wonder if the boxing champ is officially off the market! The beauty on his arm is a total blonde bombshell. Check out the pics!

Is love in the air for Floyd Mayweather? The boxing champ, 39, was spotted posing for a cute selfie with a gorgeous blonde in Houston, Texas at Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5, sending the rumor mill into overdrive. Yaya, who goes by the name Yaya’s World on Instagram, was getting very cozy with Floyd at the big game since she’s his new girlfriend, according to HollywoodUnlocked. The two were beaming in the PDA pic, wearing their Sunday’s finest for the special occasion.

Yaya seemed to have a blast at the highly anticipated match between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots, rocking a sexy black lace ensemble. She later took to Instagram with a photo by herself at the NRG Stadium, alongside a caption reading, “Lets go Falcons.” We can see why Floyd would want to spend time with the stunning eyelash specialist, who often shares sultry and scantily-clad snaps with her followers. It seems the two have been getting closer over the last two months, since she recently posted an adorable clip of them laughing and singing together!

Yaya and Floyd actually go back way further than fans expected, since she also shared a cute throwback photo with her followers. “TBT interviewing @floydmayweather #2011,” the mother-of-one wrote. The boxing champ was last romantically linked with Doralie Medina, better known to the world as “Bad Medina.” They were introduced in 2011 when she began working for him as a massage therapist. However, it looks like Floyd is moved on now, or simply enjoying the single life!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Floyd and Yaya would make a cute couple? Let us know!

