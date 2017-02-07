Heidi Klum Looks Unbelievably Sexy In Bra & Underwear For New Lingerie Campaign

Courtesy of Bendon

Heidi Klum just released her new campaign for her lingerie line, Heidi Klum Intimates, and it is drop-dead-gorgeous. She poses in just her bra and underwear and her body looks insane! What do you guys think of her sexy new photoshoot, do you love it as much as we do?

Heidi Klum, 43, just does not age. It feels like every time we see her, she looks better and better! She just released her new campaign for her lingerie line, Heidi Klum Intimates, and the photos of Heidi in a bra and underwear are flawless.

The photos were taken in Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands, where she also shot her new swim campaign. The photos are unreal — Heidi is just strolling around the house and at the beach in matching lingerie sets, showing off her insanely toned body. The photos were taken by none other than Rankin, Heidi’s longtime collaborator and photographer.

She rocks a slew of sets like the pale pink lace, the satin pale peach set, the sheer bralette set and of course, the Sofia Contour Bra with bones side structures. Heidi was even more excited than we were about the sexy new campaign, “It was perfect way to celebrate our fifth season by shooting in such a magical location. We have introduced gorgeous modern pieces with an emphasis on my signature style – the soft cup low apex shape and also the continuous wire,” she said.

As for what we can expect from the latest collection, Heidi simply said, “a rich and saturated color palette with deep reds and rich blues complemented with sunset tones in blush pinks and pastel lavender,” wow. It is actually insane that Heidi looks this good — she has full blown abs and her body has not changed a bit — she is actually perfect. What do you guys think of her latest campaign, do you love it as much as we do?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.