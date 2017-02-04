Nick Cannon Scared To ‘Piss Off’ Mariah After She Burns Wedding Dress In Video

Courtesy of YouTube/REX/Shutterstock

Mariah Carey shocked everyone when she burned her wedding dress in her latest video, including ex Nick Cannon and you have to see what he thinks of Mimi’s grand gesture!

Is Nick Cannon, 36, hiding his favorite things from his ex-wife Mariah Carey, 46, after seeing her new music video? The pop star burned her wedding dress and scorned her former fiancé James Packer, 49 in her newest music video “I Don’t.” Yikes! Reportedly, “he’s going to think twice about saying or doing anything that could remotely set his ex off,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Man, Nick saw that video scene and made him feel hot like it was summer in Dubai. It reminded him of Angela Bassett burning her man’s clothes in Waiting To Exhale only this time with Mariah,” the source said. Despite all of that, “Nick’s always loved and respected Mimi even after they divorced,” the insider said. That’s good because the couple have two children together, twins Moroccan and Monroe, 5.

Allegedly, Nick does not want to “piss her [Mariah] off,” according to the source. Apparently the America’s Got Talent host is slightly concerned about his wardrobe. “He’s got a nice wardrobe and loves his show collection,” the source said. “He doesn’t have billions of dollars to replace them if somehow they just went up in flames.”

Well, from the looks of Mariah’s video her anger was directed at her billionaire ex James and not Nick. The singer reportedly set the $250,000 custom-designed Valentino gown aflame for her music video, according to TMZ. Looks like Mariah is trying her hardest to move and she means business. Thankfully, backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka, 33, came onto the scene and he’s been seen about and about with Mariah in the months since.

