Mariah Carey Getting Serious With Bryan Tanaka: He Treats Her Like A ‘Princess’

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka started off as just friends, but ever since he returned as her back up dancer, things have been heating up. Their budding romance probably has something to do with Bryan giving her the ‘princess’ treatment!

There may be an age gap between Mariah Carey, 46, and Bryan Tanaka, 33, but the two are apparently smitten with each other! And Mariah isn’t too diva enough for him. “Mariah’s very happy with Bryan, and he treats her like a princess,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! “Bryan thinks Mariah is everything, and acts accordingly.” OMG, that is SO sweet!

And although Bryan may not have as high of a celebrity status as Mariah, he can keep up with her lifestyle and constantly spoils her! The two have been spotted on numerous dates to romantic dinners and have shown some PDA here and there. Aww! “Nothing is too much for Bryan when it comes to Mariah. He caters to her every whim,” our insider spilled. The back-up dancer definitely sounds like the perfect guy for Mariah!

It’s no secret that Bryan is graciously catering to the “We Belong Together” singer though. Earlier in Jan. 2017, the dancer revealed on Mariah’s World that he was “catching some hard feelings” for the starlet. The confession came shortly after the two were seen cuddling and spending one-on-one time with each other in previous episodes. “I feel like our chemistry is not just professional, there’s great chemistry professionally, but when we talk it feels like there’s a connection that is more than what we’ve had for the past 10 years,” he previously said.

Bryan isn’t the only one who seems to be falling; Mariah has also shown her affection for him as well. As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you, Mariah really “trusts him,” and even introduced him to her kids. That’s MAJOR! With that being said, Mariah just got out of a relationship with billionaire James Packer, 49. Her heart might be a little fragile right now, so she and Bryan should probably take it slow. But the heart wants what the heart wants!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bryan and Mariah are meant to be together? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

