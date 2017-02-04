Department Of Justice Vows To Fight Back Against Judge’s Block On Trump’s Muslim Ban

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! Just because a federal judge has boldly stepped up and blocked President Donald Trump’s sweeping Muslim travel ban doesn’t mean the fight is over. We’ve got details on how the Department of Justice will immediately be battling hard to get his order reversed.

What a crazy turn of events! Judge James Robart, 69, became a hero to millions when the federal judge stepped up Feb. 3 and put a temporary halt to President Donald Trump‘s ban on all travel and immigration from seven Muslim countries. There’s no reason to celebrate just yet though, because the White House has vowed that the Justice Department will be swooping in and fighting the judge’s restraining order as quickly as they possible can.

“At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this order and defend the executive order of the President, which we believe is lawful and appropriate. The president’s order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, 45, said in a statement released hours after Judge Robart’s ruling. An earlier release called the move an “outrageous order,” but he later removed that language. It’s not much of a shocker that Donald would be fighting for his controversial Muslim ban, which was one of his big promises on the campaign trail.

The judiciary is going to be standing in Donald’s way of getting what he wants and there’s nothing he can do about it. “Trump can’t violate an order of the court, he can’t do that. The courts so far have only ruled on the admission of the citizens of the seven countries so that is working in the initial stages of an emergency stay, all those cases, are going to get a hearing on the merits and then they will go through the appeal process,” attorney Muzaffar Chishti, Director of the Migration Policy Institute office at New York University’s School of Law tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

U.S. District Judge Robart became a national hero to many when he ruled in favor of Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson‘s motion to temporarily halt the travel ban, leading to widespread celebration. Bob declared after the decision that “the Constitution prevailed today,” and that, “No one is above the law — not even the President. It’s our president’s duty to honor this ruling and I’ll make sure he does.” The issue will now go to a higher court where DOJ lawyers will try to make Donald’s case that immigrants and visitors from seven Muslim countries pose a threat to U.S. security, even though Judge Robart so succinctly said in his ruling that, “There’s no need to protect the U.S. from refugees.”

