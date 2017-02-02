Image Courtesy of NBA Instagram

Steph Curry better watch his back, cause his dad could be gunning for his spot on the Warriors! Dell Curry shot a DEEP 3-pointer during his son’s game against the Hornets on Feb. 1 that totally amazed fans. Check out the viral video!

Steph Curry, 28, tossed a basketball toward his dad Dell Curry, 52, on Feb. 1 during a break in a Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets game, and what happened next could go down in history as one of the best father-son moments in the history of basketball!

Dell (who happened to be wearing a SUIT) snatched the ball, stepped toward the basket and sunk an “awesome” 3-pointer. The crowd went wild, and so did the Warriors player, who couldn’t have been prouder to call Dell his dad as he pumped his fist in the air.

"I'm the originator!" ….Pops had the cannon first…. Dell Curry from the logo! A video posted by NBA (@nba) on Feb 1, 2017 at 7:45pm PST

To be fair, we kinda thought Dell was gonna sink that shot seeing as he played in the NBA for 16 years. Seems like Dell knew he was gonna make that 3-pointer too, cause when he sunk it in the hoop he just shrugged. OMG, could he be any cooler? “‘I’m the originator!’ ….Pops had the cannon first…. Dell Curry from the logo!” the NBA captioned a video of the epic moment from the game, which they posted to Instagram.

Dell shot 40.2 percent overall on 3-pointers during his career, and Steph is shooting 44 percent now. We hope these two keep duking it out on the court for years to come, as Dell is sure to push Steph to do his best. Dell, show your son who’s boss!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Dell’s insanely epic 3-pointer? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.