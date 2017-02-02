Kelly Rowland Pregnant With Second Child After Beyonce Announces Twins — Shocking Report

SplashNews

Um, what’s going on here? Kelly Rowland is reportedly pregnant with her second child, according to a new report, Feb. 2! This bombshell report comes just one day after her good friend, Beyonce dropped the news that she’s having twins! And, apparently Kelly is feeling a little upstaged by her girl, Bey. This is crazy…

Kelly Rowland, 35, is pregnant with her second child, according to MediaTakeOut, Feb. 2, and she’s reportedly feeling a little overshadowed by her friend, Beyonce,’s [35] baby bombshell! WHAT?! See the alleged photos of Kelly showing off her reported baby bump, HERE.

Kelly was in NYC, Jan. 24, when the alleged baby bump photos were snapped. She reportedly attended Migos’ listening party for his new album [Culture] at YouTube Studios, when the site claims she only sipped on non-carbonated juice, and supposedly made everyone who was smoking weed near her, move.

The site claims the photos of Kelly (above), where she is dressed in all white, are the first snaps of her trying to conceal her growing baby bump. However, it looks like Kelly is just covering up for the cold weather, while exiting LAX. Hmm…

Kelly had no knowledge of Bey’s pregnancy until her bombshell announcement, where she revealed she is having twins, shook the internet, Feb. 1, as reported by the site. While Kelly is reportedly happy for Beyonce, MTO claims that she can’t help but feel like Bey overshadowed her special moment.

Kelly and her husband, Tim Witherspoon, 59 — who are already parents to their little boy, Titan, 2 — wanted to keep her pregnancy a secret for a few more weeks until she hit the three-month stretch, the site claims. However, that apparently didn’t happen. IF Kelly is pregnant, we’re so happy for her, and Bey, of course. But, it’s ironic timing, don’t you think?

The singer managed to dodge questions about Bey’s pregnancy when TMZ caught up with her at LAX, Feb. 2. She remained hush hush throughout the entire interrogation of her thoughts on Beyonce’s buns in the oven, especially when asked if she was in the dark about the news. The only word Kelly muttered was “ecstatic.” Not to add fuel to the speculated fire, but some fans pointed out how Kelly didn’t take to social media to congratulate her good friend. But guys, they’re so close that Kel probably gave Bey a personal call.

Um, congrats, Kelly! … maybe?

This story is still developing…

