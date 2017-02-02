Atlanta Falcons: 12 Die-Hard Celebrity Fans Rooting For Them To Win Super Bowl 51

REX Shutterstock/Courtesy of Twitter

It’s time to ‘rise up,’ because the Atlanta Falcons are soaring to Super Bowl 51! They’ll have plenty of celebrity fans cheering them on, from Samuel L. Jackson to Usher to Jimmy Carter! There are so many stars backing Atlanta, so see all the Falcon fans eager for the big game!

The ATL is going to the Super Bowl, with the Atlanta Falcons flying down to Houston, Texas to meet the New England Patriots for Super Bowl 51. When Matt Ryan, 31, Julio Jones, 27, and the rest of the crew suit up for this game, they’ll have no reason to fear. Why? Because Samuel L. Jackson, 68, will be rooting them on, and if a team has Samuel L., they can take on the world!

Strange enough, Samuel L. Jackson played US President William Alan Moore in the 2014 movie Big Game. For this “big game,” an actual ex-president will be tuning in. While the current White House tenant, Donald Trump, 70, is bros with New England’s Tom Brady, 39, Nobel Peace Prize winner, Jimmy Carter, 92, will be cheering on Atlanta. The man from Georgia beat cancer while he was in his 90s, so that should inspire Julio Jones, 27, to get past New England’s defense to make the game-winning catch.

With Atlanta being one of the hottest homes of hip-hop, it’s no surprise that some of the biggest names in the rap world are rooting for the Dirty Birds. Future, 33, famously trolled his ex, Ciara, 31, by appearing during the 2017 playoff game between Atlanta and the Seattle Seahawks (whose quarterback, Russell Wilson, 28, is Ciara’s current hubby.)

Bow Wow, 29, was there to see Atlanta fly high, and so was Usher, 38, whose protégé, Justin Bieber, 22, has been known to root for the Falcons. Bieb’s famous ex, Selena Gomez, 24, has also been known to support Atlanta (though, you’d think that as a Texas native, she’d back the Dallas Cowboys?)

Young Jeezy, 39, Big Boi, 42, Ludacris, 39, and Gucci Mane, 36, have all given love to the Falcons, as has Zac Brown, 38, of The Zac Brown Band. At least one thing is known – if Atlanta wins, the Super Bowl victory party will have the best music around. Expect to see Michael B. Jordan, 29, and Keenan Thompson, 38, there, because these dramatic and comedic heavyweights will be both going nuts if Atlanta pulls off the upset.

There are plenty of stars cheering on Atlanta, HollywoodLifers, so check the gallery to see them all. Who do you want to win the Super Bowl? Do you think Atlanta will claim victory?

