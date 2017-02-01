REX/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are moving fast, and a shocking Jan. 31 report claims that the couple is not only ready for marriage, but that Selena is EXPECTING! So is she going to walk down the aisle as a pregnant pride?! Get all of the crazy details right here.

Selena Gomez, 24, is pregnant with The Weeknd‘s baby, sources claim to Life & Style magazine in their Feb. 13 issue. OMG! “Selena is crazy about The Weeknd, 24, and has told pals that he’s the one,” one insider tells the mag, adding that the “Heart Wants What It Wants” singer has been experiencing cravings. “She’s [dropped] several hints that she’s expecting, complaining to those close to her that she’s too tired to stay out and that she feels nauseous. When she’s not nauseous, though, she’s having weird cravings, and she can’t stop eating ice cream!” That certainly does seem a little fishy.

It sounds kind of nuts, but friends say that Selena “can’t wait to have a child of her own”, according to the report, and she’s constantly telling friends “how much she wants to be a mom”. Selena also isn’t concerned about having kids at a relatively young age, as insiders claim to the mag: “Her own mom [Mandy Teefey] had her at 16, and Selena thinks her mom did a great job, so being a young mom has never been an issue.”

This is a lot to take in, and of course we’re wondering if Selena is nervous about these dramatic changes in her life. Well, yes and no! “She is excited,” a source shares with Life & Style. “She has always talked about having a little girl.”

Finally, if Selena and The Weeknd do get married, one thing’s for sure: it’ll be spectacular. “As far as weddings go, Selena wants to do something dramatic and different,” an insider reveals to the mag. “She has talked to friends about everything from an African safari wedding to a tropical Mexican wedding.” Sounds amazing!

