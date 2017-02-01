Khloe Kardashian’s Blonde Hair — Her Colorist Tells You EXACTLY What To Ask For

Courtesy of Instagram

Khloe Kardashian showed off her blonde bombshell color while on vacation with her family on Jan. 29. Her exact colorist is spilling the details on her shade, so you can copy it!

Khloe Kardashian is rocking that blonde hair! She looked sexier than ever in Costa Rica on vacation. Damn, Gina!

Her colorist, Tracey Cunningham, who is a Redken Celebrity Colorist, told HollywoodLife.com all about her color evolution: “I have been taking Khloe to a brighter blonde over the past year and the key to mimicking her look is time, especially if you have naturally darker hair like her!”

Tracey continued: “To protect hair and keep it as healthy as possible, don’t expect to walk out with Khloe’s look after your first appointment. I use a mix of highlights, balayage, and Redken Shades EQ Gloss to achieve her “rooted blonde” look. Khloe’s root shadow, where her hair is darker at the root and hairline, helps to keep the look as natural as possible while preventing a line of demarcation or noticeable outgrowth in between her color services. I also don’t touch her base color — this look is all highlights and gloss. When visiting your colorist to get Khloe’s enviable blonde, the two key points to ask for are highlights (lots of them!) and a gloss at the hairline and root to create the shadow effect.”

There you have it! Much like when Kim Kardashian went platinum blonde from black hair, it takes time and a PROFESSIONAL. This is not a box color, people! Take the time to gradually lighten, so you don’t ruin your precious locks!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Khloe Kardashian’s blonde hair? Will you try to copy her color?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.