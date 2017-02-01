Ivanka Trump Boards Marine One In Stunning Black & Blue Coat — See Pics

REX/Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump was spotted boarding Marine One with her dad, President Donald Trump, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 1st. Ivanka looked absolutely stunning in a navy blue coat with gorgeous velvet details. We love Ivanka’s sophisticated outfit, do you?

If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Ivanka Trump, 35, has impeccable taste. Her latest outfit was so sophisticated, we are obsessed! She boarded Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House with her dad, President Donald Trump, 70, and she opted to wear a gorgeous blue coat that fit her frame to perfection.

Ivanka’s style is amazing and she always looks so pulled together and perfect because her number one wardrobe staple is a good fitting coat. Just like the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, 35, Ivanka revolves her entire look around a simple and elegant coat — we love it!

Ivanka’s latest jacket was a gorgeous double-breasted navy blue coat with velvet details on the front. The jacket featured two velvet shoulders while the sides were covered in velvet panels. The fit-and-flare coat cinched in her waist, highlighting her figure and giving the outfit some definition. Underneath the coat, which had two buttons on the front, she threw on a simple black high-neck dress.

The best part about Ivanka’s jacket was without a doubt the back! On the back of the coat, at the top, was gorgeous pleated detailing, while the bottom half was made of black velvet and flowy pleats. She topped her entire look off with a simple pair of suede black pointy-toed pumps and a structured black leather purse.

We are obsessed with Ivanka’s entire look from head-to-toe — she looked so business chic! What did you guys think of her outfit?

