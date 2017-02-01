Image Courtesy of Universal Pictures

We cannot wait one more minute to see ‘Fifty Shades Darker,’ but sadly we will have to because it doesn’t hit theaters until Feb. 10! Luckily, we got a sneak peek of the sexy sequel when Jamie Dornan stopped by ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ to show off a clip of Christian talking about spanking Anastasia. Whoa! Check it out here.

Jamie Dornan, 34, has become the man that all women fantasize about ever since he first portrayed the smoldering billionaire, Christian Grey, in Fifty Shades of Grey in 2015. Two years later they are still screaming for more and will have their wish granted when the sequel, Fifty Shades Darker, premieres on Feb. 10. But Jamie knows that is still just a little too long for fans to wait, which is why he brought a sexy new sneak peek of the flick along with him when he stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 31.

The clip begins with Christian and the apple of his eye, Anastasia (Dakota Johnson), dressed in full masquerade attire in a gorgeous room full of other guests seated at tables during a lavish auction. It is revealed that a week of luxury at Christian’s home in Aspen, one of the many houses he owns, is on the auction block.

When Anastasia raises her paddle and makes a whopping $24,000 bid, Christian looks confused saying the money was for her. She says, “And now it will go to someone who needs it.” Christian looks amazed by her generosity saying, “I don’t know whether to worship at your feet or spank you.” Whoa, down boy! We cannot wait to see how that scene ends when the movie premieres.

