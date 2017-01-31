‘Teen Wolf’ Finale Recap: Lydia Finally Confesses Her Love To Stiles

The season 6 winter finale of ‘Teen Wolf’ was everything we wanted and more. Stiles found his way back to the pack, Lydia was finally able to say those three epic words to Stiles, and the pack defeats the Ghost Riders in an incredible showdown.

Liam is in the hospital all alone. The Ghost Riders have taken everyone. The medical board has transformed into a train station board. What the heck is happening?

Stiles is staring at the very same thing. Suddenly, he hears Lydia’s voice and starts to follow it. The rest of the people in the station get in Stiles’ way when someone announces a train is on its way. Stilinski fires his gun so Stiles can find where Lydia’s voice is coming from.

Father and son are finally reunited, and it’s everything. “Oh, I found you,” Stilinski says to his son. “I can’t believe I found you.” Is anyone else crying? They both hear the Wild Hunt and Stilinski tells Stiles to go and find his way out. “We’ll find each other again,” he says. Brb, SOBBING!

Stiles continues to follow Lydia’s voice. Her voice opens the rift, and Stiles fights his way through it. Lydia can see him on the other side. When the rift closes, he’s not there. Lydia saw him, but Scott and Malia didn’t. “He was here,” Lydia says. “Stiles was here.” She’s right. He’s just at his jeep!

Stiles begins to look for Scott and everyone else all over town, but there’s no one around. “Stiles is out there,” a determined Lydia continues. “I can feel it.” Lydia and Malia head to his jeep, and it’s GONE!

Reunited & It Feels So Good

The town of Beacon Hills is becoming a ghost town and a train station is forming right in the middle of it. Mr. Douglas is planning on making Scott’s pack his little minions. Before he can continue, Stiles hits him with a baseball bat. Stiles can always find the bad guy. Liam and Scott throw Parrish back to get him away from Douglas.

Scott and Stiles are FINALLY reunited! They share an epic hug that will make ever Sciles lover melt. Stiles is so happy to be back, he hugs Liam, too. But there’s no time to chit chat, Parrish is still on the loose. Once Scott and Liam get a hold of Parrish, Stiles puts him out with a fire extinguisher. They ask Parrish to fill them in on whatever Douglas has planned. Apparently, he wants to merge worlds so the Ghost Riders can cross over and also build a supernatural army in our world. Great. That doesn’t sound terrifying at all.

Scott and the pack can’t stop the train, only divert it. This gives Liam an idea — become part of the Wild Hunt. Liam gets into a fight with a Ghost Riders, and Theo saves him from getting himself killed. Theo stepping up and being a hero allows Liam to get on one of the GR’s horses.

Stiles can’t believe how much everything’s fallen apart since he’s been gone. He thinks he’s only been gone a couple of days, and Scott has to remind him that it’s been MONTHS. Douglas arrives and takes Scott and Stiles out with a GR gun. They can’t get out of the school. They just keep going through rifts.

Lydia and Malia head to the Beacon Hills High School library, which is now a train station. They try and get the people waiting there to run away as fast as they can. They can’t go with the Wild Hunt, or they’ll be lost forever. No one moves. But they spot Peter!

The only way to get through to Peter is with an emotional, like Lydia did with Stiles. Malia ends up calling him dad, and he comes to. I love Malia and Peter and their dysfunctional relationship. Peter fights off a Ghost Rider to save Malia, but she can’t leave her dad behind.

STYDIA, STYDIA, STYDIA

Meanwhile, Mason and Hayden try to find Corey on the other side. They discover him hooked up to all kinds of machines and announcing the train arrival times. Da fuq?

Stiles is off in the locker room facing a Ghost Rider by himself. Lydia’s banshee screams takes the GR out. “I didn’t say it back,” she tells him. “You don’t have to,” he replies breathlessly. Their mouths collide and they share the best kiss in the history of television.

!!!! STYDIA IS ALIVE AND SO REAL !!!!

Suddenly, Stiles hears his mom’s voice. Lydia pleads with him not to trust the voice. Claudia isn’t real. Claudia, or at least his evil version of her, wants to Stiles to go so she can stay. She grabs Lydia, and Stiles intervenes. Claudia grabs Stiles by the throat, slowly killing him. Before she can do any real damage, Stilinski shoots Claudia.

Argent and Melissa team up to take down Ghost Riders that are after them. Jesus, there are literally SO MANY GHOST RIDERS. They have no chill. Argent steps forward for an old-fashioned face-off with one of the Ghost Riders and takes him out. Melissa is so turned on by what she just witnessed that she KISSES ARGENT!

‘I Need You’

Scott attempts to reach the diverter before it’s too late. Theo, Malia, and Peter help take care of some of the Ghost Riders so Scott can save the day. Theo is slowly, but surely, becoming a part of the pack. The train is on the way, and Scott is able to divert it with Malia’s help.

The Ghost Riders surround Scott and the pack. But all of a sudden, they put their guns away and walk off. A furious Mr. Douglas orders the Ghost Riders to kill everyone. Karma’s a real b*tch, and Douglas transforms into a Ghost Riders. They all disappear just as quickly as they came.

Everything goes back to the normal in Beacon Hills. Thank god! It’s now the last day of school. Stiles can’t even believe it. Despite all that’s happened. Scott doesn’t feel like anything has changed. Stiles looks over at Lydia, who’s standing by her locker, and says, “Everything’s changed.”

My heart can’t physically handle Stydia.

As a going away present, Stiles gives Mason a baseball bat, since Mason is Liam’s Stiles. It’ll come in handy, that’s for sure.

Lydia’s driving Stiles to college. He’s going to George Washington, while she’s heading to MIT. He’s doing a pre-FBI program. Scott will be attending UC Davis.

“They need us,” Stiles says about Beacon Hills. “They’ll always need us,” Scott adds. Stiles gets all sentimental with Scott, which leaves me to sit in a pool of my own tears.

“I need you, you know that,” Stiles says to his best friend, his brother. “I need you, too,” Scott says back. I can officially die happy now. They hear a body’s been found on the radio just like they did on the very first episode of Teen Wolf. Scott and Stiles head off into the woods, and it’s like nothing has changed.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the Teen Wolf midseason finale? Let us know!