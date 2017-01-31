Courtesy of Instagram

‘L&HH’s Joseline Hernandez is over Stevie J, and every other man on earth for that matter, according to a new report, Jan. 31! In fact, she apparently has a new boo — A woman! There’s alleged photo evidence of Joseline and her reported significant other, and you’ve got to see this…

Is this for real?! Joseline Hernandez, 30, has “given up” on men, and she’s now full on dating a woman, according to MediaTakeOut, Jan. 31… Joseline and her new unidentified boo attended a paid appearance in Atlanta, Jan. 29, where they were holding hands and getting cozy with each other during the evening, as reported by the site. UM, guys… let’s talk about this.

ATL nights A photo posted by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:44am PST

Yes, Joseline was at some type of appearance and yes, she was holding hands with a woman, as seen on her Instagram. But, do you really think she’s dating the unidentified woman dressed in the see-through lace and red underwear? The woman who MTO claims Joseline is dating could have just been a best girl-friend or a party mate. But, they do appear to be super close. Joseline has yet to comment on the dating rumors, and we’ve reached out to her rep for comment.

Joseline’s appearance is one of the many gigs she’s been booking since giving birth to she and Stevie J‘s [45] baby girl, Bonnie Bella, Dec. 28. Her first club appearance of 2017 went off without a hitch, and her post-baby body looked incredible! Joseline rocked a sheer body suit and danced the night away at Museum Bar in Atlanta on the weekend of Jan. 13. She’s seriously killing it!

The L&HH Atlanta star has been all smiles despite the drama in her personal life involving her ex, Stevie J. The exes were at war with each other throughout her pregnancy. Things got nasty when court docs were reportedly filed, after Stevie claimed Joseline attacked him at his home on Dec. 4. Then, Joseline reportedly told Stevie J that he would never see his daughter, in more court docs obtained by TMZ, Dec. 19. Yikes.

However, 2017 may be a better year for the former lovers, because when the site caught up with Stevie J on Jan. 5, he only had one (calm) wish… “I just want to be a good father, and I want her [Joseline] to be a great mother,” he said. Stevie admitted that he and Joseline just “gotta come together and be the best parents we can.” And, we couldn’t agree more! Hopefully all is well between the two!

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on this bombshell report? Tell us below!

