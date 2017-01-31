Gabrielle Union Releasing ‘Flawless’ Hair Care Line — Here’s How You Can Get It

REX/Shutterstock, Courtesy of Flawless Hair

Gabrielle Union is releasing a new hair care line specifically for textured hair! She’s the owner and creative director of Flawless by Gabrielle Union, which launches in March. Find out when and where to get it below!

Yaaaas, Gab!

Gabrielle Union said in a press release on January 31: “What caught my attention with Flawless is that I would no longer just be the face of a brand, but would be designing a line of products that address what I feel are the main issues for women with textured hair. I’ve made it my mission to make sure everything from the formulas to the packaging are just right. I myself have suffered from one too many bad hair days and have never found one range of products that met all of my needs. I wanted to change that! This line is all about healthy hair and versatility — so you can change up your styles without compromising the condition of your hair. I want women to be able to express themselves, flawlessly!”

The line will include a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner, oil treatment, edge control gel, hair repair masque, a soothing shampoo and conditioner, a blow dry cream and more!

Products contain marula, argan and avocado oils and are designed to fight dryness, split ends, damage, brittle hair and frizz! Sounds good to us!

Right now the website FlawlessHair.com says the following message: “Flawless by Gabrielle Union will be available for purchase at Flawlesshair.com on March 1, 2017 and in stores nationwide at Ulta Beauty and Ulta.com starting April of 2017.”

We can hardly wait! We love her and her beauty looks!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to buy Flawless by Gabrielle Union for your hair?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.