Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue: 1st Sexy Photo Revealed Of Model Kelly Gale, 21

Well, hello! Stunning young model, Kelly Gale, has been named as the first in what ‘Sports Illustrated’ is calling their ‘rookie class’ of swimsuit models.

Kelly Gale, 21, is about to make a major splash on the modeling scene now that she’s made the 2017 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. The gorgeous Swedish model has already made quite the name for herself, but adding Sports Illustrated onto her resume will definitely help her become a household name!

In her stunning first photo shoot, Kelly is resting on her side on the beach in a colorful little 2-piece bikini. While the top of her bikini flaunts her sexy cleavage, Kelly is also resting a hand on her neck just underneath her thick, wavy brown hair. Love!

As for her previous work, Kelly has appeared on the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, as well as an H&M advertisement when she was just 13 years old. However, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is not her first rodeo when it comes to posing scantily clad for photos. In September 2016, Kelly was drop dead gorgeous on the cover of Playboy magazine, where she flashed major underboob. Get it, girl!

