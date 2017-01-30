Ciara & Russell Wilson Expecting Twins?: ‘We’ve Got Two Babies On The Way’

Courtesy of Instagram

Ciara dropped a bombshell Jan. 30, telling fans she and hubby Russell Wilson have ‘two babies on the way.’ You won’t believe what else she revealed about the new additions to her family!

Ciara and Russell Wilson, 28, announced their first pregnancy together back in October. Now, on Jan. 30, Ciara, 31, revealed that the pair are expecting even more than they bargained for… but all is not what it seems. During a Q&A session on Facebook Live, the “One, Two Step” singer had a little fun with fans who might not have heard about a little record deal she signed recently with Warner Bros. Records.

“My next album is going to be my other baby,” she joked. “So we’ve got two babies on the way!” So for anyone thinking Ciara’s life was about to become more like a plot-line on This Is Us, you are sadly mistaken. Wilson and Ciara, who already has a son with Future, famously chose to not have sex with one another before their wedding on July 6, 2016. The football player explained how a chance encounter with God set those wheels in motion.

“She was on tour and I was looking at her in the mirror,” he explained during an appearance at The Rock Church in 2015. “She was sitting there and God spoke to me. He said ‘I need you to lead her.’ And I was like, ‘Really? Right now?’ And he goes, ‘No, I want you and need you to lead her.’ And I asked her, ‘What would you do if we took all that extra stuff off the table? And just did it Jesus’ way?'”

Since then, the pair finally tied the knot and 2015’s Jackie earned Ciara her sixth platinum single, “I Bet.” “It’s been such a fun ride already,” she says of her new album that’s already in the works at Warner Bros. “In addition to life, and all the beautiful things that are happening [with me], the most important thing to my fans is the music and I’m excited about that new baby.”

HollywoodLifers, have you ever likened your work to having an extra family member or responsibility? And how excited are you for new music from Ciara?

