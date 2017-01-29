Miss Kenya: 5 Things To Know On Miss Universe 2016 Pageant Mary Esther Were

REX/Shutterstock

Mary Esther Were may not be Miss Universe 2016, but she’s still a positive role model for women around the world. Miss Kenya came THIS close to winning the crown, but unfortunately slipped up in the question round. Here’s 5 things to know about her!

1. The crown might have been hers if…

…she had a different answer in the question round. When asked about Donald Trump‘s presidency, Mary Esther Were slipped up by saying the business mogul “unified” the United States. Unfortunately that response didn’t sit well with the judges, as she was immediately eliminated before heading into the finals.

A huge thank you to Kenya's top designer @jamil_walji for my very patriotic National Costume which is an exquisite embodiment of items borrowed from Kenyan cultural communities🇰🇪 A photo posted by Mary Esther Were (@scarletwere) on Jan 27, 2017 at 8:40am PST

2. Fans were outraged by her elimination.

Arguably the fan favorite of Miss Universe 2016, Twitter users were left fuming after she was eliminated. Many believe she was robbed of the crown because of the Donald question! Why would you ask a Kenyan native about American politics? What answer were the judges looking for? Talking about the controversial president is a lose-lose situation.

3. She’s got beauty AND brains!

Whoever said beauty pageants are airheads must have never met Miss Kenya! Not only is she a successful model, she also works as a marketing administrator for CNBC and Forbes Africa! Mary considers herself an “alpha-female” who chases after her dreams like there’s no tomorrow!

4. She idolizes Barack Obama!

Like all of us, Mary was heartbroken to see Barack leave office. That being said, she answered the Donald question with A LOT of positivity! Miss Kenya posted one of Barack’s “Mean Tweets” settings on her Instagram, during which he reads hateful messages about himself. Mary comments that she loves the way Barack handles criticism.

5. She isn’t a slave to money.

When host Steve Harvey was introducing the women, we couldn’t help but fall in love with Mary’s personal message. She said that we shouldn’t be defined by material things or what we wear, and believes there are no limitations in life. What a great role model!

