Sofia Vergara Sizzles In A Sexy Strapless Dress At The SAG Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Sofia Vergara set the red carpet on fire at the SAG Awards, Jan. 29, and we are obsessed with her black and silver, tea-length dress! The actress opted for a completely different look for the awards show, and we’re here to break it all down for you!

Sofia Vergara, 44, sizzled on the SAG Awards red carpet, Jan. 29, in Los Angeles, CA. The stunning actress rocked a strapless tea-length dress, which is a fashion 180 for her. She usually gravitates towards body-hugging, cleavage-baring long dresses, but Sofia showed us that she can rock any style with her “comfortable” number!

The top of Sofia’s dress had stunning floral detail, and the bottom was black with sheer material. When she was on the red carpet, Sofia even recognized that her attire wasn’t what she usually goes for. However, she was in the mood to be super comfortable.

The actress dressed up her look with sky-high black, open-toed heels. She rocked Lorraine Shwartz jewelry, per usual, and Sofia was stunning with a bold red lip. And, our favorite part of her SAGs ensemble was her sleek, straight hair — another shocking choice by Sofia, who usually goes for volumtious curls to compliment her red carpet style.

My SAG Awards secret weapons 😉💄💋 #solashy A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 29, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

Like we said, this is a completely different look for Sofia. At the 2016 SAG Awards she rocked a tight, cleavage-baring hot pink dress with loose waves. Although she switched it up this year with poke-straight hair and a tea-length number, we’re loving how Sofia is showing us different layers of her amazing style!

And, Sofia didn’t show up to the SAG Awards alone! She rocked her best accessory on her arm on the carpet, her hubby, Joe Manganiello, 40. The pair definitely made our list for the SAGs hottest couples! Joe looked dapper in a black and white tux, and our favorite part of Joe’s look was his salt and pepper facial hair! SO sexy!

The actress showed off her awards show essentials on Instagram, just moments before she turned the SAGs red carpet into her very own runway! She debuted her stunning embellished black bag, and inside was her cell phone, her SAG tickets, of course, and her Covergirl mascara and red lipstick!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Sofia’s look? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.