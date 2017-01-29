Nicole Kidman Channels A Parrot In Emerald Green Sequin Gown At SAG Awards

Courtesy of Twitter

Nicole Kidman stole the show at the 23rd annual 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 29th, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Nicole opted to wear a bright emerald green sequin gown and we couldn’t help but think of all the parrots that had to die for Nicole to rock this dress! What did you guys think of her gown — did you love it or loathe it?

Nicole Kidman, 49, looked incredible at the 23rd annual 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 29th, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Nicole is up for awards from her role in the movie Lion and she dressed the part in this show-stopping gown.

Nicole opted to wear an emerald green Gucci sequin gown that was skin-tight and super form-fitting that featured the most insanely plunging neckline, ever! It wasn’t the crazy amount of cleavage that stole the show, though — it was the gigantic feathered shoulder pads.

The slinky green sequin gown was hip-hugging and featured ruffles down the sides that flowed into a long train. On either side of her shoulders, though, were huge bedazzled sequin and beaded feathers. She looked like a mix of a parrot and a peacock and we can’t decide how we feel about this look.

Keith Urban, 49, was also decked out in Gucci when he opted to wear this perfectly tailored suit. We are so obsessed with this insanely good-looking couple and they both looked fabulous on the red carpet.

What did you guys think of Nicole’s gown — did you love it or loathe it?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.