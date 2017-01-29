Khloe Kardashian Reveals Giant Lips: Did She Plump Up Her Pout Like Kylie?

Courtesy of Instagram

Step aside, Kylie Jenner! Khloe Kardashian showed off a noticeably plumper pout on Jan. 29, giving her little sister a run for her money! The reality star looks stunning in her exotic close-up selfie, but fans are wondering: did she get lip fillers?

Khloe Kardashian‘s big lips are taking center stage in her sizzling new selfie. The reality star, 32, showed off a dramatically fuller pout on Jan. 29, giving Kylie Jenner, 19, some major competition! Fans quickly began speculating she utilized lip fillers to obtain the luscious look, possibly following in the footsteps of her little sister. However, she very well may have simply gone all-out with her glam, opting for a mauve hue to naturally give her lips a fuller effect. One person still blatantly called her out, commenting, “To much plump. Stay away from the surgeons.”

Either way, Khloe is absolutely gorgeous and she’s definitely coming into her own these days. The KUWTK star has been proudly flaunting her toned physique, last posing in a form-fitting body suit for a behind the scenes shoot with Protein World. Khloe even gave a word of advice to her fans, inspiring people to stay strong while learning to accept their bodies. “I love that someone once told me you can’t get it all in one day,” she said. “I remember when I first started I was so frustrated that I did not have this body in the first week I started working out. Obviously if it was easy everybody would have their dream bodies, but it takes work and perseverance.”

Kylie and Khloe aren’t the only famous family members who have been blasted for getting lip fillers, as Kendall Jenner was also targeted when she showed off a seemingly enhanced pout on Nov. 21, 2016. The supermodel was being videotaped while doing a Facebook Q&A, but all everyone could focus on was her drastically different appearance. Despite the nay-sayers, Kendall repeatedly asserted that her look was obtained thanks to Kylie’s magical makeup touch!

