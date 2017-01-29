Flo Rida Opens Miss Universe With Epic Performance Of ‘Low’ & More Hits

REX/Shutterstock

So cool! Flo Rida put on an epic performance of his hits for the entire universe when he took the stage live on Jan. 29th at the 65th Miss Universe Pageant in Manila. Keep reading for all the details of this incredible appearance!

Flo Rida, 37, opened the 65th Miss Universe in the Philippines with a medley of his hits beginning with “In The Ayer,” followed by “Low” and “My House.” The contestants were introduced as well during Flo Rida’s opening. The most beautiful women in the world shaked their hips and strutted on the catwalk as the Grammy-nominated rapper danced across the stage singing his most popular songs. Hosted by the legendary comedian Steve Harvey, 60, the contest for the intergalactic search for the most beautiful woman in the entire universe could not have been complete without the amazing appearance by the iconic rapper, Flo Rida.

This is Flo Rida’s second trip to the Philippines and second performance at Miss Universe. He first performed his hit “Right Round” at the 2009 pageant and then the hitmaker made his first stop on the island nation during his 2010 world tour when he was promoting his many hits including, “Low,” “Club Can’t Handle Me,” and who could ever forget “You Spin Me Round.” Originally from Carol City, Florida and born Tramar Lacel Dillard, Flo Rida has been rocking international fans for years. His performance at the Miss Universe contest was like a celebration of his amazing body of work. Bravo, Mr. Flo!

Steve did an amazing job hosting the annual contest despite his all-time epic fail at the 2016 Miss Universe. Who could forget when Steve made the LOL mistake and announced the wrong winner live on TV! It was pure comedy and of course Steve made a few jokes about it during the show. What a great show!

